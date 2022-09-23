Toosii Gets Reflective About Love On "Heartaches"

After taking some time off from dropping a project, Toosii is back with a brand new track and project release date to go along with it. On "Heartaches" the the 22-year old reflects about his life before fame and the heartbreaks he's endured in the process.

Just ahead of the release of his latest single, he penned a note for fans about his recent battle with mental health, sharing via Twitter, "I went a whole year without dropping a project battling problems with my mental health and just trying to learn to be the best person I can for the people I love and myself." In the note, Toosii revelead that the his upcoming "project" entitled Boys Don't Cry is slated to drop on October 7.

The track comes just one month after the star released his somber, heartfelt banger "Lonely." Stream "Heartaches," available now on Apple Music and Spotify. Check out the visual below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Heartaches, they don't discriminate

You done taken my heart, put it in a bitter place

No sweet, no sorrow

Here today, still here tomorrow

Say to be honest, my love language all the above

I crave affection but communication when we f**k