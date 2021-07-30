mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toosii Extends "Thank You For Believing" With A 10-Track B-Side Titled "The Manifestation"

Joshua Robinson
July 30, 2021 10:37
Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation)
Toosii

Toosii shares "Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation)" with new features from Hotboii and Fivio Foreign.


Earlier this year, rising New York rapper and self-proclaimed "Rookie of the Year" Toosii dropped off the sensational mixtape Thank You For BelievingAt 13 tracks, the project was mostly a showcase of Toosii's versatility as an artist, but there were a few high-profile features from artists such as Latto, DaBaby, and Key Glock.

Shortly after the release of Thank You For Believing in May, Toosii was then featured on this year's polarizing XXL Freshman Cover, and with impressive freestyle and cypher performances, his star power only rose over the past couple of months. Now, Toosii is back with a deluxe version of his popular mixtape, titled Thank You For Believing (The Manifestation).

Toosii's latest release features 10 new tracks as well as two additional guest features from Florida rapper Hotboii and Brooklyn Drill fan-favorite Fivio Foreign. Whether you were a fan of the original version of Thank You For Believing or were just introduced to Toosii with the 2021 XXL Freshman Cover, check out the extended deluxe version below.

Tracklist:

Volume 1 (The Manifestation)

1. got damn
2. what I'm on
3. let me know (feat. Hotboii)
4. same as I used to be
5. thief in the night
6. mercedez pt. 2
7. icky vicky
8. dats real
9. heart cold
10.spin music (feat. Fivio Foreign)

Volume 2 (Thank You For Believing)

1. in my eyes
2. what it cost
3. 5'5 (feat. Latto)
4. windows down
5. shop (feat. DaBaby)
6. f*ck marry kill
7. be cautious
8. end of discussion
9. greater storm
10. tic tic
11. rich n*gga (feat. Key Glock)
12. back together
13. red die

