Toosii Drops Off "Poetic Pain" Ft. Lil Durk & Summer Walker

Aron A.
September 19, 2020 11:19
Poetic Pain
Toosii

Toosii releases his latest project, "Poetic Pain."


It's been a long time coming but Toosii is surely readying himself to become a household name in his own right. Over the past few years, he's been steadily catching a buzz in the underground. Who Dat and 2020's Platinum Heart helped him put the world on notice and now, he's back with his major-label debut, Poetic Pain. The rapper's new project was released under UMG. Stacked with seventeen tracks in total, Toosii keeps the features to a minimum with Summer Walker and Lil Durk making cameos on the tracklist. The project also includes the previously released singles, "Right Now" and the title track.

Make sure you check out Toosii's new project, Poetic Pain below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song. 

