Toosii Delivers New Track "October"

Toosii's carved out his own lane in the rap game. Perhaps, it's because he isn't collaborating with everyone and anyone he can, or the fact that he's just lowkey in the public eye. Either way, the rapper's developed a strong fan base that is always eager to hear new music. Fortunately for them, Toosii is quite consistent with the amount of music he drops on a regular basis. This week, he delivered a brand new record titled, "October" for his fans. On his latest single, Toosii brings his signature vulnerability to the fold with pain-induced melodies.

Earlier this year, Toosii blessed fans with his latest body of work, Thank You For Believing: The Manifestation. You can check the project out here and peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I've been grinding for too damn long to ever call it quits

You know, I've been thuggin' on my own

Baby don't you go, I'll be hone

