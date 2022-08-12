Toosii Delivers A Melancholic Banger On New Single "Lonely"

Syracuse rapper Toosii has been making a massive impression on fans over the last few years with his melodic brand of hip-hop. He has been able to wear his emotions on his sleeve at times, and he has no problems coming up with a ballad or two when the opportunity presents itself. For instance, that is exactly what Toosii delivered on Friday with his latest effort called "Lonely."

As you will hear down below, this is a nice ballad-like song about the loneliness that comes with trying to grind your way to success. It is a lonely way to the top and when you have a loved one involved, it can be difficult to go for periods of time without seeing them. This leaves Toosii feeling conflicted and alone, which makes for an emotional track that is a definite must-listen.

Give us your thoughts on the brand new song, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know I'm proud of you

I buy you Prada, baby, and not just so I could get inside of you

You rockin' Tom Ford on your hair, rainin'

What you wÐµar? You know I be stylin' you