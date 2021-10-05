Toosii seemingly want to run a fade on Swae Lee on the basketball court, commenting on a recent video of the singer anchoring down on defense during a game against YK Osiris, insulting Swae's skills and challenging him.

Swae Lee and YK Osiris recently went head-to-head at the gym, playing a game of scrimmage together with their friends. Swae showed that he's pretty solid on the defensive end, locking down Osiris and forcing him to give up the ball at one point, but even still, rapper Toosii was not impressed with what he was seeing.

When DJ Akademiks posted a video of Swae's defense, Toosii wrote in the comments, "Swae so ass [laughing emoji] @swaelee let’s play."



Swae has yet to respond, but we're sure he'll be open to show off his skills against Toosii in person.

Toosii has shown to be pretty brash on social media, previously calling out Trippie Redd at the end of last year with regards to the rapper's alleged comments about Popp Hunna, who was accused of being a snitch. Toosii has also had issues with Rubi Rose and DDG, calling them both out a few months ago. While his comment for Swae Lee was likely made in good fun, he's seemingly confident enough in his own shot that he can make Swae look silly trying to defend him.



