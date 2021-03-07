mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toosii Assists FCG Heem On "More Pain"

Aron A.
March 07, 2021 12:34
FCG Heem taps Toosii for his latest single.


Fort Lauderdale rapper FCG Heem has been steadily blowing up with his authentic, unadulterated tales of the streets. Signed to Republic, his melodic sound is rooted in the struggle and the pain which is why he's able to reach the streets with his music. 2020's Letter To My People solidified his status as the one to look out for from Florida and over the past few months, he's continued to unload new singles.

The latest single from Heem arrives alongside some assistance from Toosii. The two rappers team up for the new collaboration "More Pain." Driven by the rap-sing delivery, the two rappers offer an honest take detailing their struggle and rise through the rap ranks.

Check it out below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
Shit changed, them flights went back-to-back 
I don't be home now
Don't need security by my side, I hold my own now

FCG Heem Toosii
