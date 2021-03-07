Toosii Assists FCG Heem On "More Pain"

Fort Lauderdale rapper FCG Heem has been steadily blowing up with his authentic, unadulterated tales of the streets. Signed to Republic, his melodic sound is rooted in the struggle and the pain which is why he's able to reach the streets with his music. 2020's Letter To My People solidified his status as the one to look out for from Florida and over the past few months, he's continued to unload new singles.

The latest single from Heem arrives alongside some assistance from Toosii. The two rappers team up for the new collaboration "More Pain." Driven by the rap-sing delivery, the two rappers offer an honest take detailing their struggle and rise through the rap ranks.

Quotable Lyrics

Shit changed, them flights went back-to-back

I don't be home now

Don't need security by my side, I hold my own now