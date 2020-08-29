mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toosii & Summer Walker Lament The Pleasures Of A Relationship On "Love Cycle"

Alexander Cole
August 29, 2020 11:14
Image via Toosii

Love Cycle
Toosii Feat. Summer Walker

Toosii and Summer Walker make a great team on "Love Cycle."


Summer Walker has continuously been one of the biggest names in the R&B space over the last year and since her breakout project, she has been offering her voice to a plethora of other artists. The latest example of this is in the song "Love Cycle" where she joins up with the likes of Toosii for a track that will certainly provide you with some nice weekend vibes.

Throughout the track, both Toosii and Summer Walker sing about new love and all of the pleasures that come with a new relationship. Neither artist is scared of getting just a tad raunchy on the track which leads to a perfect song for a mood playlist.

Check the song out below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Me and my bestfriend on that G5, it's a link up
Fall in love, threesome
All for you, yeah, yeah
Been hella sure, ain't gotta choose
Got your sprung, know what to do
Got you stunned, know what to do

