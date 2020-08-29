Toosii & Summer Walker Lament The Pleasures Of A Relationship On "Love Cycle"

Summer Walker has continuously been one of the biggest names in the R&B space over the last year and since her breakout project, she has been offering her voice to a plethora of other artists. The latest example of this is in the song "Love Cycle" where she joins up with the likes of Toosii for a track that will certainly provide you with some nice weekend vibes.

Throughout the track, both Toosii and Summer Walker sing about new love and all of the pleasures that come with a new relationship. Neither artist is scared of getting just a tad raunchy on the track which leads to a perfect song for a mood playlist.

Check the song out below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Me and my bestfriend on that G5, it's a link up

Fall in love, threesome

All for you, yeah, yeah

Been hella sure, ain't gotta choose

Got your sprung, know what to do

Got you stunned, know what to do