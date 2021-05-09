mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toosii & Key Glock Get To The Bands On "Rich N***a"

Aron A.
May 09, 2021 16:03
Rich N***a
Toosii Feat. Key Glock

Toosii and Key Glock connect for a banger.


Toosii is undoubtedly one of the hottest new artists out right now. The rapper has been keeping the streets hot over the past year with loose singles that he's unleashed on his YouTube channel and Soundcloud page. However, it's time that he takes over the Billbaord charts and it seems that his latest body of work, Thank You For Believing can very well help him accomplish that.

The 13-song project includes few features with Toosii holding down the album on his own for the most part. However, the features he does recruit brings out the best of him. He teams up with Key Glock for the banger, "rich n***a" that finds the two rappers connecting over glossy production by Zaytoven.

Check out the single below. 

Quotable Lyrics
SRT, not no Bimmer, I'm cruisin' in the DÐµmon, yeah
Hope I don't crash out, know I be speedin', yeah
We get on his top, we leave him bleedin'
I'm ballin' for no reason, and not just for a season

Toosii
Toosii Key Glock
