mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Too $hort Wants To See Your Best “Nasty Dance”

Hayley Hynes
December 17, 2021 14:59
7.8K Views
13
6
Too $hort/SpotifyToo $hort/Spotify
Too $hort/Spotify

Nasty Dance
Too Short

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
54% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
4 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Too $hort’s latest follows his “Big Subwoofer” collab with Snoop, Cube, and 40.


Too $hort’s latest release is a single called “Nasty Dance,” and it sees the 55-year-old give a shout out to the many big booties he’s seen throughout his life, urging them to continue doing their nastiest dance, perhaps even with an “island twist” for him.

Ahead of the song’s release on DSPs, $hort premiered it “in the metaverse on @clapforencore” for an exclusive online audience. “Y’all heard it first on @clapforencore…Now stream that shit BIIITCH!!” he captioned another Instagram post.


The Los Angeles native’s newest release follows his recent collaboration with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and E-40 as MOUNT WESTMORE on “Big Subwoofer,” as well as singles like “No Pressure” with Rayven Justice and Surfa Solo, “Pardon Me” with FOS and Symba, and “Raider Colors” with DJ Nina 9, Rayven Justice, Ice Cube, and Ne-Yo

Check out “Nasty Dance” below and leave a comment to let us know how you’re feeling about Too $hort’s super fire new arrival.

Quotable Lyrics:

New York invented rap, Cali made it gangster

Midwest gave it soul, and the whole world thanks ya

But when the south brought that bounce, all the fans went crazy

It’s so sexy even ladies wanna dance with the ladies

Too Short new music new song Nasty Dance club music
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Too $hort Wants To See Your Best “Nasty Dance”
13
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject