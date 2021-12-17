Too $hort Wants To See Your Best “Nasty Dance”

Too $hort’s latest release is a single called “Nasty Dance,” and it sees the 55-year-old give a shout out to the many big booties he’s seen throughout his life, urging them to continue doing their nastiest dance, perhaps even with an “island twist” for him.

Ahead of the song’s release on DSPs, $hort premiered it “in the metaverse on @clapforencore” for an exclusive online audience. “Y’all heard it first on @clapforencore…Now stream that shit BIIITCH!!” he captioned another Instagram post.





The Los Angeles native’s newest release follows his recent collaboration with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and E-40 as MOUNT WESTMORE on “Big Subwoofer,” as well as singles like “No Pressure” with Rayven Justice and Surfa Solo, “Pardon Me” with FOS and Symba, and “Raider Colors” with DJ Nina 9, Rayven Justice, Ice Cube, and Ne-Yo.

Check out “Nasty Dance” below and leave a comment to let us know how you’re feeling about Too $hort’s super fire new arrival.

Quotable Lyrics:

New York invented rap, Cali made it gangster

Midwest gave it soul, and the whole world thanks ya

But when the south brought that bounce, all the fans went crazy

It’s so sexy even ladies wanna dance with the ladies