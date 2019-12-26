An update has just come in with regards to the sexual lawsuit filed against Bay Area rapper Too $hort. As you may recall, Too $hort was facing a lawsuit by a woman for claims of sexual battery. The famed rapper was reportedly being sued for sexual battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, gender discrimination and false imprisonment by a woman named Teana Louis. She says the rapper had sexually abused her on various occasions from June to October of 2016 which included forced oral, penetrative and sodomy. New reports by Hip Hop Wired now confirm that the papers were filed by the accuser to have the lawsuit dismissed without prejudice.

Too $hort initially shared that the accusations and lawsuit from his accuser were mere attempts of extortion and the LA district attorney's office appeared to have sided with him. The latter was tied to the lawsuit's lack of evidence which did not make sense in the eyes of the law. Too $hort even provided text messages to back up his statements. Moreover, the case was also first rejected by prosecutors before moving forward. And now with this motion put forth, the accuser would no longer be able to reopen the case as it would be completely settled on both ends.

