Too $hort is a Hip-Hop legend. Having such a prolific output and huge hits like "Blow the Whistle" and "Shake That Monkey," several Hip-Hop artists would jump at the opportunity to collaborate with him. In a new interview for HipHopDX, however, the West Coast veteran tells E-40 about one rapper who doesn't seem interested in working with him after all: Drake. In the clip below, the "Blow the Whistle" artist jokes about how the collaboration may have actually happened if the Toronto rapper hadn't gone Hollywood after winning his historic 13 Billboard awards in 2017.

"I was really focused on being on that Drake vibe, and I was just about to do a song with Drake. I feel like it might have happened,” Too $hort explained, "and then he got the 13 Billboard Awards, and nobody answered the phone anymore. I was like, ‘F*ck,’ I ain’t call too many times. I just fell back like, 'Damn. I missed the window.'"

E-40 responded to Too $hort's humorous anecdote by saying, "You know what it is? $hort, let me tell you something. If Drake was out when ‘Blow the Whistle’ first came out going crazy or ‘Tell Me When to Go,’ he would have been on the records."

"We would have been like, we send this over, he would have got on it right away because he get on hot shit," the Bay Area rap legend confirmed. "He get on n*gga’s shit that’s hot. You know what I’m saying? We catch one, I’m sure he’d get on that. Drake roll with me. I f*ck with Drake.”

Too $hort then explained that he would still like to work with the Certified Lover Boy artist as well as his production team, saying, "It ain’t just that it’s Drake, though. It’s the music that comes from him and his producers. They like some good ass music, man. I wouldn’t just mind being part of one of them damn songs at some point.”

Would you be down to hear a Drizzy x Too $hort collab?

