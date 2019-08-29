O.G. rapper Too $hort is diversifying his portfolio. The Bay Area rap legend has reportedly partnered with the Green Holdings Group cannabis company to launch a line of his own pre-rolled joints called "TOO $HORT STIX." The rapper says that he's been smoking weed for decades so the transition into this business venture wasn't a difficult decision. Back in the day when he was an up-and-coming artist, the only way $hort was able to pay for his music career was to hustle his mixtapes and sell his joints.

The Blast reports that last month $hort hosted a party where cannabis industry leaders were able to come together and do a "taste test" of the rapper's products. Even Layzie Bone from Bone Thugs-n-Harmony was on the scene to partake.

Freddy Sayegh, the CEO of Green Holdings Group told the outlet that the company is excited to work with Too $hort because he has a passion for the industry. "Unlike many celebrities in this space who license out their names for a check, we chose to take this project on because of Short’s commitment to the project," he said. "He has been influential and detail orientated in every step of this project. He meets regularly with the grow team, he sits in on every marketing meeting, he has asked that a 24-hour video feed is made to public so that they can watch each and every Short Stix pre-roll being made.”