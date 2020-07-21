Too $hort Drops Off His Latest Record "Typhoon"

Too Short is one of those artists who still have a hunger for rapping. Though his music isn't as popular as it once was in the late 90, he's undoubtedly cemented himself as a leader and innovator in the West Coast. These days, he's putting out music at high volume, recently launching the "Trunk Tuesday" series. The series hasn't necessarily delivered consistent drops every Tuesday but it's always a pleasant surprise when Too Short does drop.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Typhoon." The laid back production still packs a punch with booming bass as Too Short reflects on his life story and all the things that he's had to do to get him to the position he's in today. The new single follows "On And Off" with Lexy Pantera that he released last month.

Quotable Lyrics

If you a runner, he's gon' chase you like a hunter

He's moving fast, it's hard to see

I'm a typhoon, ain't no stopping me