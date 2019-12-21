Too $hort Drops Off 21st Studio Album "The Vault"

He has over 30 years in the game and now has officially released his 21st studio album. Too $hort is definitely a legend in rap and the Bay Area artist is one of the most respected figures in hip hop. On Friday, Short Dog returned with his 11-track project The Vault that features his signature sound that Too $hort fans have admired throughout his career.

The Vault unlocks unreleased tracks with features by the late UGK legend Pimp C, comedian Mike Epps, Mistah F.A.B., Gin Gin, Shorty B, PeeWee, and Yung Holliday. The 35-minute project was shared via Dangerous Music/EMPIRE and showcases a classic, confident Too $hort. Give The Vault a listen and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Bancroft

2. Mercy

3. All Bitches Ain’t Women

4. Whatcha Got ft. Pimp C

5. Me and Ya Momma ft. Mike Epps

6. No Time for That ft. Mistah F.A.B.

7. Bigger Than the Both of Us ft. Gin Gin

8. Burn Rubber on a B*tch

9. Pimp School

10. Information ft. Shorty B & PeeWee

11. You Say It (Divide and Conquer) ft. Yung Holliday