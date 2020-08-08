Too $hort Delivers His Signature Raunchiness On "Slut"

For many hip-hop fans, Too $hort is a legend who simply can't be replaced. For decades now, the MC has been delivering some incredible raunchy bars about women and the art of pimping. He's found a way to always make these themes unique and on his latest "Trunk Tuesdays" release, that's exactly what he does.

This particular song is called "Slut" and features the likes of Knotch. Throughout, Too $hort tells us that tale of a promiscuous woman who isn't exactly hiding her exploits. The MC recounts the story as if he is talking to a man who is interested in the woman, but simply doesn't care about her promiscuity.

If you're looking for a track with a throwback vibe and Too $hort's signature lyrics, then this is the song for you.

Quotable Lyrics:

She got an easy pussy sign on her chest

But you don't give a fuck because you love her the best

More than anything, she's your favorite thing

You said 'damn shorty how you gonna say these things'

Because I'm a player, so just let me play.