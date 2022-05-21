Too $hort, despite being a veteran rapper in his own right, called out the older generation in hip hop for hating on younger artists during an interview on the Big Facts podcast with DJ Scream, Big Bank and Baby Jade.

“If you a OG and you lookin’ at these youngsters slide in the game, they got hit records … you see it and you goin’, ‘That shit is trash.’ How is it trash if this n***a makin’ all this money, and all these people like what he’s doin’? How is that trash?” Short asked. “Cause when I was a young n***a, they said it was trash and I knew what the value of it was and I knew people loved it.”



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

He added, “You just hatin’ on em cause it’s different than what you did. You hatin’ cause you saying he ain’t spitting bars. I talk to the young homies and they say he spittin’ bars!”

He went on to cite Young Thug as an example of a young artist whose music has sparked a generational divide in hip hop. $hort admitted that he didn't necessarily understand Thug's music at first, but could tell right away that it had value to a new generation of fans and was therefore important.

Appreciating younger artists may be a lesson $hort learned the hard way, having admitted in April that he refused to listen to a beat from Kanye West back in the early 2000s.

Check out $hort's comments on the Big Facts podcast below.





