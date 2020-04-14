mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Too $hort & Trae Tha Truth Drop Off "Pull Up'

Mitch Findlay
April 14, 2020 17:52
Two seasoned vets rise up as Too $hort and Trae Tha Truth deliver their new collaboration "Pull Up."


At this stage in the game, neither Too $hort or Trae Tha Truth has anything left to prove. One of the benefits of being a seasoned hip-hop veteran who has already garnered respect across the board. On "Pull Up," the latest single to come from Too $hort, it seems as if both men are simply seeking a good time above all else. Taking to a bouncy piano-and-bass driven beat, $hort sets it off with a crucial reminder of who we're dealing with. "I spit game like a real one supposed to," he boasts. "They can't walk a mile in my old shoes."

The second verse goes to Trae Tha Truth, who never has to raise his voice in order to make a point. "I was taught respect the gangsta, never play with clowns," he spits, in his opening bars. "From the jungle, try to roam and they gon' take you down / flex your hustle, get that sack until it weigh you down." While "Pull Up" is relatively short, it more than serves its purpose with two solid verses and a simple yet infectious instrumental. What do you think of this one? 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I was taught respect the gangsta, never play with clowns
From the jungle, try to roam and they gon' take you down
Flex your hustle, get that sack until it weigh you down

