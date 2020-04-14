Too $hort & Trae Tha Truth Drop Off "Pull Up'

At this stage in the game, neither Too $hort or Trae Tha Truth has anything left to prove. One of the benefits of being a seasoned hip-hop veteran who has already garnered respect across the board. On "Pull Up," the latest single to come from Too $hort, it seems as if both men are simply seeking a good time above all else. Taking to a bouncy piano-and-bass driven beat, $hort sets it off with a crucial reminder of who we're dealing with. "I spit game like a real one supposed to," he boasts. "They can't walk a mile in my old shoes."

The second verse goes to Trae Tha Truth, who never has to raise his voice in order to make a point. "I was taught respect the gangsta, never play with clowns," he spits, in his opening bars. "From the jungle, try to roam and they gon' take you down / flex your hustle, get that sack until it weigh you down." While "Pull Up" is relatively short, it more than serves its purpose with two solid verses and a simple yet infectious instrumental. What do you think of this one?

