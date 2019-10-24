Tony Yayo Stepped From The Shadows On Eminem & Obie Trice Assisted "Drama Setter"

People hold G-Unit in high esteem (and rightfully so), with many quick to praise the solitary efforts of 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, and Young Buck. Yet Tony Yayo often goes forgotten, despite the pivotal role he played in forming the group's original roster. Never quite as refined as his compatriots Fif and Banks, Yayo kept himself busy nonetheless, with his signature voice becoming a mainstay on G-Unit mixtape cuts. Unfortunately, his run was cut short by a felony charge in 2002, which sat him out from the de facto leader's triumphant run. Despite missing the rapidly-growing spoils, Yayo was not forgotten.

In 2005, he released his debut solo album Thoughts Of A Predicate Felon, featuring appearances from both the G-Unit umbrella and the Shady Records extended family. Failing to achieve unanimous critical acclaim at the time, history has been kinder to the slice of early-millennium gangsta rap, if only for Yayo's adamance to remain true to self. One thing many can agree on is the highlight banger "Drama Setter" featuring Obie Trice and Eminem, who contributes a hook and the slow-burning instrumental. Should you be feeling nostalgic for the G-Unit era, let this one sate your Thursday craving appropriately.

Quotable Lyrics

Since Yayo is home, them AR's is drawn

Obie's Guerilla-Unit, fuck affiliation

We are one, it is senseless for you to prevent this

The .40 cal will put you up under some photosynthesis

- Obie Trice