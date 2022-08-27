Despite having previously spoken ill of his former collective, 50 Cent's relationship with Tony Yayo remains intact. Yayo was once a part of Fif's G-Unit along with Young Buck and Lloyd Banks, and although they found success all those years ago, they couldn't seem to keep that train moving forward. 50 Cent's career has blossomed into other entertainment industry avenues, while the rappers once signed to his roster have continued to push forward with solo careers.

Tony Yayo recently sat down with the Only Way Out podcast and revisited moments when 50 Cent did his best to steer his artists in the right direction.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

"You gotta kinda be smart. You gotta n*gga like Fif around, that helped us survive a lot of sh*t," said Tony. "'Cause he's like, 'If you gotta bring a gun, why the f*ck you goin'?... Just go party at my mansion, I'm not even there. Just take over my mansion.'"

"It's just like, he'll tell you, 'If you go on the road, you know you have a girl in your room that's a stranger. Yo, don't get these girls pregnant,'" Yayo recalled 50 Cent saying. The hosts agreed that the media mogul was dishing out good advice to his team, whereas others would simply let members of their artists indulge without looking out for their best interests.

Check out Tony Yayo on the Only Way Out podcast below.