If yoyu've watched Avengers: Endgame, you'll recall an adorable scene with an exchange between Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, and his cheeseburger-loving daughter, Morgan - played by 7 year-old Lexi Rabe. The young actress also recently appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as well as the upcoming Silk Road and Wishes. Now, Rabe is making a please to comic-book movie fans everywhere: to stop her and the rest of her family.

Lexi took to her Instagram account to post a video of her explaining some things, along with a caption written by mom, and although it’s hard to comprehend just why exactly adults would treat a child who’s in the public eye this way, it seems as though that's the case. In the Instagram video, Lexi asks people to consider her age and assures people that her parents don’t let her run amok and rule free. “If I go anywhere and I’m acting a little silly or messed up or anything like that, I’m just 7 years old.” Lexi explains, before signing off with the adorable line from Endgame: “Bye, love you 3,000.”

Her mother, Jessica, elaborates in the caption, saying "We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! … We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved."