Soprano fans may be interested in this. According to the NY Times, Tony Soprano's home from the hit tv show The Sopranos is officially listed for sale and so approximately 20 years since the show's debut. The 5,600 square-foot home located in North Caldwell, New Jersey, became home to one of America's most favorite fictional mobsters. Fans of the series may recall the home from the numerous scenes shots wherein Soprano would pick up the morning newspaper or swim with the ducks. The home's original owners, Patti, and Victor Recchia are requesting a price of $3.4 million for the house.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The home includes four bedroom and full bathrooms along with a powder room, two two-car garages and a separate garage which links to a bedroom guesthouse. Additionally, the house sits on a 1.5-acre lot and incurs roughly $34K in property taxes. Although the price is quite ambitious with consideration of the neighborhood where similar homes are sold for much less ($1.5-$2 million), its television history makes it a rare gem. "I don't think you can quantify the intrinsic value of this home," added Mr. Recchia, who built and owns the house. The house has also undergone a series of cosmetic changes but still retains its character and charm. We wonder which Sopranos fan will grab that.

