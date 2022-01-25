Tony Shhnow Drops Off "Kill Streak 2 (Deluxe)"

The deluxe version of Tony Shhnow's Kill Streak 2 has arrived, and it's jam-packed with plenty of great new hits to add to your streaming rotation.
New titles include "P's & Q's," "I told you," "Differences," and "Slow Crash," which also received a music video ahead of the new project's arrival on DSPs.
"Tony and Grimmdoza easily one of my favourite underground rapper+producer combo. This shit so [fire]," one viewer wrote in the comments. Others added "Visuals go crazy, song go crazy, like daaaaamn," and "been putting everyone I know on to Tony,man has too many bangers."
Have you checked out Kill Streak 2 (Deluxe) yet? If yes, which one of Tony Shhnow's incredible new verses is your favourite? Leave a comment below and let us know.
Tracklist:
1. Differences
2. Dominant
3. Shooting Star
4. I told you
5. Sometimes
6. Snake Bites
7. Business In Miami
8. Don't Take Dis Wrong
9. Neva Leave
10. Slow Crash
11. Can't Sleep
12. P's & Q's