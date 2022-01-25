mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tony Shhnow Drops Off "Kill Streak 2 (Deluxe)"

Kill Streak 2 (Deluxe)
Tony Shhnow

Tony Shhnow's also shared a music video for his new track, "Slow Crash."


The deluxe version of Tony Shhnow's Kill Streak 2 has arrived, and it's jam-packed with plenty of great new hits to add to your streaming rotation.

New titles include "P's & Q's," "I told you," "Differences," and "Slow Crash," which also received a music video ahead of the new project's arrival on DSPs.

"Tony and Grimmdoza easily one of my favourite underground rapper+producer combo. This shit so [fire]," one viewer wrote in the comments. Others added "Visuals go crazy, song go crazy, like daaaaamn," and "been putting everyone I know on to Tony,man has too many bangers."

Have you checked out Kill Streak 2 (Deluxe) yet? If yes, which one of Tony Shhnow's incredible new verses is your favourite? Leave a comment below and let us know.

Tracklist:

1. Differences

2. Dominant

3. Shooting Star

4. I told you

5. Sometimes

6. Snake Bites

7. Business In Miami

8. Don't Take Dis Wrong

9. Neva Leave

10. Slow Crash

11. Can't Sleep

12. P's & Q's

