Tony Seltzer Recruits Lucki & More For "Hey Tony"

Brooklyn-based producer Tony Seltzer has hardly rested in the past year. Seltzer's delivered collaborative projects alongside artists like A Lau, WiFGawd, Key!, and more in recent times. However, it seems like all the collaborators he's worked with in the past are now returning the favor for Tony's latest project Hey Tony. The fourteen-song project entirely consists of collaborations with other artists including Key!, Lucki, Mavi, Slimesito, Wiki, Lil Ugly Mane, and more.

"Thank you to all the artists and coproducers on this tape who could make it possible. Really proud of this project it’s been a long time in the making," Seltzer wrote on Instagram upon the release of his new album.

Check out the latest project from Tony Seltzer below and sound off with your favorite song in the comment section.