Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.

Recently, Tony caught up with his good friend and fellow comedian Bill Bellamy on the Top Billin' podcast to give his take on why he believed Smith crossed the line. Bellamy said that when he saw it all go down, he thought it could have been a situation that was dealt with at the Oscars afterparty.



Frank Micelotta / Staff / Getty Images

When asked if he thought Smith was embarrassed, Rock said no because Smith laughed prior to the slap. Rock questioned what occurred between Smith laughing and the camera cutting away to Chris on stage because within seconds Smith was approaching.

"Maybe it was the Jada look, but I think that slap was the accumulation of being slapped on other levels. He said it himself, he always hated the soft moniker," said Rock. "Jada, she won't let Tupac die. It's always something about Tupac and his daughter brought up Tupac and I'm not bringing up family stuff that people don't know."

"As a married man, you tell this woman, 'Damn, is what I'm doing not enough?' And maybe my brother said some jokes before about them that he didn't like," Rock continued. "I said before, that's what backstage is for. If there's anything you wanna say to somebody, say it back here."

