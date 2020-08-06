On Tuesday, Tony Okungbowa expressed that he would like to address the inquiries he has received regarding his personal experience as the DJ for the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, now that the daytime talkshow and its host has come under fire for various different allegations of misconduct.

Okungbowa spoke on his experience working on the show, calling it a toxic environment.

“I was on air talent from 2003-2006 and from 2007-2013. While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward,” wrote Okungbowa in his Instagram post.

Ellen and Justin Bieber on set for the season 13 premiere - Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Tony retired as the show’s resident DJ in 2013. The Ellen DeGeneres Show, now on its 18th season, is slated to return to the air this September.

One individual pointed out that currently "there’s a very negative and fearful vibe from the staff." Several others reported having experienced a “toxic workplace environment” on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As a result, an ongoing investigation is being conducted by Warner Bros. Television.

“We are disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show's day-to-day management. We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised and are taking the first steps to implement them,” said a Warner Bros spokesperson. “Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show.”

