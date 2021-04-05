mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tony Moxberg Taps Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, & Benny The Butcher On "Love"

Mitch Findlay
April 05, 2021 11:01
Tony Moxberg connects with Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and Benny The Butcher for new collaboration "Love."


When people lament that "real hip-hop" is dead, or at the very least missing, it's likely that this is the sound they are pining for. Tony Moxberg, a longtime affiliate of D Block (the label launched by The LOX in 2002), has officially come through with "Love," enlisting the talents of Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and Benny The Butcher

Setting off over a misleadingly saccharine sample, the beat opens up as the drums kick in. Jadakiss holds it down with the hook, as Moxberg sets it off with some solid bars on the hustle. "My Brooklyn man keep a rocket everywhere that he go," he raps. "Remind you of Harding except his beard doesn't grow." Sheek Louch slides through with the second verse, bringing boundless energy as he reflects on the many loves of his life. Lastly comes Benny, fresh off the release of the incredible Plugs I Met 2, who keeps it moving with a sturdy closing verse in keeping with the track's main theme. "I love rap but I can still get it rocking today," he spits. "In the trap with the pot, stove, a long clock, and a safe." 

Check out this collaboration between four hip-hop veterans now, and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

My Brooklyn man keep a rocket everywhere that he go
Remind you of Harding except his beard doesn't grow
Me, I fell in love with moving the plates
Mama knew I was crooked, I made sure she was straight

Tony Moxberg
050403020100
