There has been a resurgence happening in Sin City and while there are many factors to contribute to this revitalization, people can't help but credit tech entrepreneur Tony Hsieh. He's wildly known for his money-making moves and near-billion dollar empire that he built through various ventures. He sold his internet advertising company to Microsoft and later invested in companies like AskJeeves and Zappos. Of the latter, Hsieh would become CEO of the clothing brand, only stepping down from his position earlier this year. On Friday (November 27), news surfaced that the 46-year-old had passed away, and the effects have been felt worldwide.



Megan Fazio, the spokeswoman for one of Hsieh's companies, confirmed the news of his death. “Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world,” the statement reads. “Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life.”

“On behalf of all DTP Companies employees and staff, we would like to express our deepest condolences to Tony’s family and friends who have all lost Tony as a cherished loved one, visionary and friend," the statement continued. "Tony was highly regarded by all of his fellow friends and colleagues in the tight-knit family at DTP Companies, so this heartbreaking tragedy is one that affects many involved.”

A cause of death has not been revealed to the public at this time.

