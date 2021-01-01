Tony Hawk was once known for skating, but is now known for sharing funny stories about his everyday life. Now that he is not spending all his time as an extreme sports athlete, Hawk is being a father and regular guy. The regular guy part is what usually makes his stories even funnier. One again, we were treated to a great moment from the life of Mr. Hawk when he shared a funny story on Twitter.

"At a Covid testing site (wearing masks), handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids: woman looking over paper: 'okay... Anthony, Keegan and Kadence... Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?'" Hawk tweeted. Once he answered yes, the worker asked... "'Are you pulling my leg?'" Hawk then replied "'No, we are all directly related to him.'"

The end of the story is somewhat anticlimactic though. When asked what happened, Hawk replied, "She pointed us towards our “swabber” and that was it. True story. Oh, and we were all negative." The regular guy adventures of Tony Hawk doesn't make for a great video game compared to skating, but it sure is good for a few laughs around the holidays.