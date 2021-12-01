UFC's Khamzat Chimaev hasn't hesitated to let any and everyone know just how he feels about them lately, as he's stirred the pot with multiple fighters, not to the approval of UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson.

UFC welterweight Colby Covington was recently a victim of Chimaev's aggressive antics, after Khamzat took to Twitter to question Covington's USA roots, tweeting:

"you do not represent USA i represent USA you represent cowardice," Khamzat Chimaev said in his post, referring to Colby Covington on Twitter.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tony Ferguson took exception to the tweet and to Chimaev, personally. Ferguson, or "El Cucuy", whose Mexican-American heritage holds strong, then took to Twitter himself, clapping back at Khamzat Chimaev about

"The F*** You Do. Ya Can't Even Make Weight Like Fathead @TeamKhabib Sit Down Shut Up Before I Make You My B**** Where Were You During The Start Of The Pandemic? # Merica'MF," Tony Ferguson replied on Twitter.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Ferguson isn't exactly in position to step in the octagon with someone like Chimaev at this point, especially considering "El Cucuy" has lost his last three fights to Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje, resulting in him falling behind in the lightweight division. Khamzat Chimaev, however, is continuously rising, as he nears toward a welterweight title opportunity.

Chimaev is also capable of fighting in the middleweight division, making the weight disparity between he and Ferguson part ways even more. These aspects decrease the likelihood that he and Ferguson will actually face-off, but still, UFC fans can and will wonder at the thought.

Here is tweet exchange between the two fighters: