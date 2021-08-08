Tony Baker is facing a devastating loss after a car accident claimed the life of his son and two of his son's friends. The victims included Baker's 21-year-old son Cerain, Jaiden Johnson, 20, and Natalee Moghaddam, 19.

The car crash took place on the night of Aug. 3rd. Cerain, along with two other passengers, were ejected from a silver Volkswagen after being hit by two other vehicles, a gray Kia and a black Mercedes Benz. According to the Burbank Police Department, the gray Kia and black Mercedes Benz appeared to be racing prior to colliding into the silver Volkswagen.

Upon The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroners office and Burbank PD's investigation of the scene, the driver of the gray Kia "sustained serious injuries." Meanwhile, the individuals in the black Mercedes Benz were unharmed.

NBC 4 Los Angeles caught up with Tony Baker and the rest of his family following the tragedy. The A Black Lady Sketch Show actor told the news outlet that Cerain's death "feels like it’s not real."

"We get waves of grief. We sob uncontrollably," he continued to tell NBC 4. "Then it’s back to regular conversation." Baker's other son, Cencere, also weighed in on his brother's untimely death. "Just a guy that everybody loved, so likable! I went to school with him, I’m just a year younger. You could tell how everyone liked him," said Cencere.

