Tony Allen's Posthumous Single "Stumbling Down" Ft. Sampa The Great Is Here

Aron A.
April 11, 2021 12:27
Stumbling Down
Tony Allen Feat. Sampa The Great

Tony Allen's posthumous album "There Is No End" is set to release on April 30th. Listen to a new single off of the project ft. Sampa The Great.


The late Tony Allen shaped the sounds of Afrobeats until his death in April 2020. He was 79 at the time of his death but his contributions to music and culture will continue to vibrate beyond his time on earth. On Friday, his estate released a new single from his forthcoming posthumous release There Is No End featuring Sampa The Great. 

"Uncle Tony was involved in changing the way African Music was heard and felt, and he has constantly inspired me to learn and to expand my music,” Sampa said in a statement.

Allen's posthumous album will also include a slew of collaborators like Skepta and Ben Okri, who both appeared on "Cosmosis," as Danny Brown, Zeloopers, Jeremiah Jae, Nate Bone, and more.

Check the new record out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I know I'm in the corner
Not fallin' over
Lookin' over shoulder
I never should've told you
Now I'm fallin' over
Don't cross over

Tony Allen
Tony Allen Sampa The Great
