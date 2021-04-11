Tony Allen's Posthumous Single "Stumbling Down" Ft. Sampa The Great Is Here

The late Tony Allen shaped the sounds of Afrobeats until his death in April 2020. He was 79 at the time of his death but his contributions to music and culture will continue to vibrate beyond his time on earth. On Friday, his estate released a new single from his forthcoming posthumous release There Is No End featuring Sampa The Great.

"Uncle Tony was involved in changing the way African Music was heard and felt, and he has constantly inspired me to learn and to expand my music,” Sampa said in a statement.

Allen's posthumous album will also include a slew of collaborators like Skepta and Ben Okri, who both appeared on "Cosmosis," as Danny Brown, Zeloopers, Jeremiah Jae, Nate Bone, and more.

Check the new record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I know I'm in the corner

Not fallin' over

Lookin' over shoulder

I never should've told you

Now I'm fallin' over

Don't cross over