Juice WRLD's tragic death last month hit the world hard, and his musical genius and impressive freestyling skills continue to be remembered. The young Chicago rapper released his last body of work in March of 2019 with Death Race For Love, so it's no surprise that he would have already had tons of music in the vault prior to his passing. It looks like one Internet nuisance assumed as much, since, per HipHopNMore, a hacker has managed to get their hands on Juice's inventory of unreleased tracks. HHNM shared that dozens of Juice's songs have been posted on SoundCloud under the name "999 WRLD." While an exact number has not yet been determined, at least 26 tracks from the young talent have surfaced online.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Spotify

The tracks in the leaked collection bear titles like "Boss Of Me," "Codependent," "Dome," "Facetious," "F*ck About Your Feelings," "Hypnotic," "KKK/999," "Runaway," "Work Out," though it is not known whether Juice gave these names to these songs himself. Among the mix is a collab with Lil Yachty called "Confused." Though Juice's estate and family have not announced any plans to release a posthumous album of any kind, these tracks just might end up on there if such a thing occurs. Juice was posthumously featured on "Godzilla" off of Eminem's latest album, Music To Be Murdered By, which dropped without warning on Friday. A photo of Juice from the night he recorded his verse on the track was shared following the surprise drop.