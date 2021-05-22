mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toni Soleil Takes The Power Back On "Cheated" Featuring Luh Kel

Alexander Cole
May 22, 2021 16:47
Toni Soleil & Luh Kel come through with an r&b duet on "Cheated."


Toni Soleil has been making moves in the r&b space as of late and with each new release, fans can see the growth in her music and storytelling. With the summer almost here, many are looking for those r&b tracks that will set the vibe for the warmer months, and Soleil's new track "Cheated" with Luh Kel certainly makes a great case for itself.

The song sees Soleil and Luh Kel going back and forth over their imaginary relationship. Soleil has cheated on her partner and she feels happy about it because of everything he has done to her in the past. She's effectively taking the power back in the relationship all while explaining to her partner that he shouldn't be mad at her for exacting revenge. Overall, both artists put in solid performances and if you've never checked out Toni Soleil's music, now is a good time to do so.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, you gave me them reasons
Shit I was peeping but I act like I ain't seen it
So you got to face all these demons, oh
Just look at how you was treated

