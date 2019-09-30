Toni Romiti Teams Up With Queen Key On "First Place"

Chicago songstress Toni Romiti has teamed up with fellow hometown emcee Queen Key to share her newest "First Place" track.

Per her Modus Operandi, Romiti takes the track to uncover the transgressions of love before Queen slides through using her nonchalant delivery to lengthen the conversation.

The new track comes attached to a ne clip and marks the latest in new music coming from the Illinois-bred singer as she continues to satiate fans.

"Stop asking me to drop new music when I have been dropping new music," Rotimi pleads with fans in conjunction with the track's new release. "Damn!"

Get into "First Place" below.

Quotable Lyrics

We know how the story goes

Don't want anything to do with one another

Wishing that we never met each other

Show me why I fell in love in the first place