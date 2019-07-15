Toni Romiti Shares "Unladylike" Visuals

Toni Romti drops off her latest.

The end of June marked the arrival of Toni Romiti's "Unladylike" track and now the songstress, now independent, delivers on a new music video to attach to the clip.

The track itself is centered around women bending societal norm of etiquette and the accompanying clip plays on this theme as it opens with a voice on a loudspeaker dictating a group of young women should behave themselves.

"Today's lesson is how to sit like a proper lady," says the voice. "Remember to keep your back straight and your legs crossed at all times. Under no circumstances should your legs ever be open."

Watch the full clip up top.