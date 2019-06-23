Toni Romiti Shares "Unladylike"

Toni Romiti has returned to drop off her second single since parting ways with her label. After delivering on her "Heard It All Before" cut, the singer has now come through with her newest "unladylike" cut.

The bouncy new single is an ode to breaking status quos as the Midwest-bred songstress declares: "They say I don't act right/It's unladylike/How I don't let 'em spend the night, eh/They say I don't act right/It's unladylike/How I wanna live my life."

The new track takes on the title of the project that Romiti teased late last year in announcing her next full-length project. For now, dive into Toni's newest tracks.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't care if you care

If I dare to cut my hair, it's my hair

I still like dick I'm with the shits

I'm just talking shit, I'm really lit