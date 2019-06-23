mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toni Romiti Shares "Unladylike"

Milca P.
June 23, 2019 01:16
42 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Unladylike
Toni Romiti

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Toni Romiti drops off new track.


Toni Romiti has returned to drop off her second single since parting ways with her label. After delivering on her "Heard It All Before" cut, the singer has now come through with her newest "unladylike" cut.

The bouncy new single is an ode to breaking status quos as the Midwest-bred songstress declares: "They say I don't act right/It's unladylike/How I don't let 'em spend the night, eh/They say I don't act right/It's unladylike/How I wanna live my life."

The new track takes on the title of the project that Romiti teased late last year in announcing her next full-length project. For now, dive into Toni's newest tracks.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't care if you care
If I dare to cut my hair, it's my hair
I still like dick I'm with the shits
I'm just talking shit, I'm really lit

Toni Romiti
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  42
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Toni Romiti new music new song unladylike Songs
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Toni Romiti Shares "Unladylike"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject