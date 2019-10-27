mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toni Romiti Flips Amanda Perez's "Angel" In New Cover

Milca P.
October 27, 2019 03:45
59 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Angel
Toni Romiti

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Toni reworks a classic.


Toni Romiti is still unleashing her Toni Tuesday's singles, but this week, she arrived with a new twist to the series. Revealing to fans that she is currently working on a "small cover poject" where she will be reding her favorite throwbacks from the 90s-2000s, the Chicago-bred songstress arrives with the first in the string by opping on Amanda Perez's 2003 "Angel" hit.

The track, which was originally penned in honor of Perez's late family members, was a success during its time. That year, it sent 19 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, peaking at 20 and would find even more success in territories like New Zealand and Australia, peaking t No. 1 in the former.  

Take a trip down memory lane via Toni Romiti's cover below.

Quotable Lyrics

God, send me an angel
From the heavens above
Send me an angel to heal my broken heart for being in love
All I do, is cry
Send me an angel to wipe the tears from my eyes

Toni Romiti
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  59
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Toni Romiti Songs new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Toni Romiti Flips Amanda Perez's "Angel" In New Cover
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject