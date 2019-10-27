Toni Romiti Flips Amanda Perez's "Angel" In New Cover

Toni Romiti is still unleashing her Toni Tuesday's singles, but this week, she arrived with a new twist to the series. Revealing to fans that she is currently working on a "small cover poject" where she will be reding her favorite throwbacks from the 90s-2000s, the Chicago-bred songstress arrives with the first in the string by opping on Amanda Perez's 2003 "Angel" hit.

The track, which was originally penned in honor of Perez's late family members, was a success during its time. That year, it sent 19 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, peaking at 20 and would find even more success in territories like New Zealand and Australia, peaking t No. 1 in the former.

Take a trip down memory lane via Toni Romiti's cover below.

Quotable Lyrics

God, send me an angel

From the heavens above

Send me an angel to heal my broken heart for being in love

All I do, is cry

Send me an angel to wipe the tears from my eyes