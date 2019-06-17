mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toni Romiti Drops Off Official Clip For "Heard It All Before"

June 17, 2019
Toni Romiti comes through with a cinematic take,.

Earlier in the year, Toni Romiti announced her departure from RCA Records and her new independent journey by dropping off her "Heard It All Before" single, opting to share the new selection with a camcorder-style video.

Now, the songstress has returned with a more cinematic approach to the track's visual take, dropping off an official music video that finds Romiti navigating trust issues with her beau as she calls him out on his actions: "I know what you do, I seen all your moves/Not another word, you’ve had your turn/But I’ve heard it all before."

Watch the smooth new video in full up top.

