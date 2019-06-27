Nearly two months after Toni Braxton's niece Lauren Braxton passed away suddenly, the medical examiner has concluded their report on her cause of death. According toE! News, the 24-year-old died of a heroin overdose and fentanyl intoxication on April 29. At the time, TMZ reported that a 911 call came in and once emergency responders arrived on the scene, Lauren was unresponsive.

A statement was issued to Entertainment Tonight by the family that simply read, “We ask that you please respect the Braxton family’s privacy in this time of sadness and loss.” Lauren was the daughter of Toni's younger brother, Michael, a singer-songwriter and only male Braxton sibling. In the days following Lauren's death, Tamar Braxton received criticism from the public when she shared that she wouldn't be able to attend her niece's funeral.

“I’ve been M.I.A. because I just cannot bring myself to post about my niece," the 42-year-old told her followers. 'Like, I just can’t do it, but what I did want to say is I want to thank everyone for sending their condolences.” She continued, “I don’t want my sisters or my family to get upset with me, but the things that’s been going on — this is the first time that anybody in my family has passed. Nobody tells you about going to the damn funeral. I don’t have time going to the funeral.” Although she couldn't attend, the entire Branxton family has openly grieved the loss of Lauren by sharing memories and photos on social media.