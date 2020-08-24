Toni Braxton Taps H.E.R. For "Gotta Move On"

It's been over 30 years since Toni Braxton signed her first record deal, a move that launched the singer's career into heights that she could have never imagined. As a new wave of R&B artists are developing right before our eyes, Toni Braxton has continues to show the world why she's deserving of her "icon" status. We've received quite a few singles from Toni recently, including "Dance" that dropped earlier this month. The songstress is preparing for the release of her forthcoming project, Spell My Name, that hits streaming services Friday.
On her latest delivery "Gotta Move On," the slow-rising single is assisted by H.E.R. Fans expected to hear the two ladies blend their buttery voices on this collaborative effort, but instead, you'll find a catchy track that boasts vocals by Toni alone. H.E.R., a talented and well-rounded musician, is responsible for those showstopping guitar riffs. Check out "Gotta Move On" and let us know what you think.
