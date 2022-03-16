Television viewers have watched on for years as the Braxton sisters have put their personal lives on display. Their family has shared the ups and downs of life on Braxton Family Values, and often, those controversial moments have become trending topics. The talented family of singers and entertainers are beloved by fans, and while it looked as if there wasn't anything that they didn't share with the public, Traci Braxton battled esophageal cancer for a year before recently losing her fight.

The sorrowful news sent shockwaves through the industry and it took only minutes for condolences and kind words to flood timelines. Toni Braxton recently once again acknowledged the loss of her sister while also expressing gratitude to Kevin Hart for a video message he sent Traci during her cancer battle.

"A lot of people didn't know about Traci’s (@therealtracibraxton) illness b/c she preferred to keep it private, however special thanks to @kevinhart4real for taking the time to send her love and well wishes... you were her favorite. We really appreciate you," the Grammy winner penned in the caption of Hart's video.

In the clip, the comedian took a more solemn approach as he thanked Traci for supporting him and being a loving person.

"Hey, this message is for Traci, I was just made aware that you are a fan and how long you've been a fan," said Hart. "I am now aware of the love that you have given me, and I just want to take the time to give you that love back and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given. I want to tell you that my prayers are with you, I want to tell you to be strong and to stay positive, and I want to tell you, you have an amazing family and a support system around you that are doing their best to just try to keep you positive and uplift you in every way possible."

"I hope this video does that in some type of way." We continue to offer our condolences to the Braxtons and Traci's loved ones.