Toni Braxton Returns With Her 10th Album "Spell My Name"

Toni Braxton is a legend when it comes to r&b and for the last few decades, she has been amazing her fans with new material. The singer still has plenty of gas left in the tank which is an obvious statement to make when you listen to her brand new project called Spell My Name. In fact, this is Braxton's 10th full-length studio album and appropriately, it contains just 10 songs.

Braxton handles the project by herself, at least for the most part. There are only two features to be found here as we have Missy Elliott on "Do It" and H.E.R. on "Gotta Move on." Overall, this is a project that will certainly get Braxton fans excited as it shows that she still has it all these years later.

You can stream the album, below.

Tracklist:

1. Dance

2. Do It (ft. Missy Elliott)

3. Gotta Move On (ft. H.E.R.)

4. Fallin'

5. Spell My Name

6. O.V.E.Rr.

7. Happy Without Me

8. Saturday Night

9. Do It

10. Nothin' - Bonus Track