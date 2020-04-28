They may have looked closer than close on the red carpet, but Toni Braxton is dismissing rumors that she had a romance with Dennis Rodman. In the 1990s, the two entertainers were enjoying the heights of their successes. The stars decided to attend the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards together, and photos of the pair on the red carpet and at the event have resurfaced.

The Chicago Bulls documentary The Last Dance has placed NBA players during that 1997-1998 season in the limelight. A recent episode highlighted the conflict between the Bulls and Detroit Pistons during the Motor City's "Bad Boy" era. There were bits about Dennis Rodman included in the series, including his dating life, and fans were quick to point out that the eccentric former basketball star may be viewed as a strange egg, but he's dated plenty of beautiful women.

There were his short-lived marriages to Carmen Electra and model Annie Bakes, along with his nine-year marriage to Michelle Moyer. Someone shared the photos of Dennis Rodman and Toni Braxton hugged up on the red carpet, but the singer was quick to say that they were never an item. "Even though @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs. #TheLastDance," she wrote on Twitter. Check it out below.