We've witnessed plenty of stars throughout the years take full advantage of their fame and wealth. Luxury vacations, wild clubs, and jumping from one relationship to the next. Toni Braxton seemed to stay away from that sort of controversy. The singer did make headlines for financial issues, health concerns, and music news, but she wasn't as troublesome as other celebrities during her heyday. Reflecting on her career, Toni Braxton told The Guardian that she wishes she would have let loose a little more and mentioned that growing up religious may have played a factor.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

"I regret not having more sex when I was younger. I should have drank more," Toni Braxton said. "I should have partied more. Smoked more, even. I think my religious upbringing stopped me doing a lot of things that I should have done. It’s not a good look at the age I am now. The way it works is you do that stuff in your 20s and 30s and then in your 40s you’ve earned enough to pay for the therapy."

People stormed social media to say that it's never too late to get buck wild. We don't think Toni is going to follow that advice since she and Birdman are reportedly still planning their long-awaited wedding.

