Toni Braxton Inks Deal With Island Records, Releases "Do It" Single

One of the most distinctive voices in R&B is back. We've seen more of Toni Braxton on reality television that we have heard new music from the accomplished vocal powerhouse. She returned over the weekend with a new single, "Do It" along with news that she's signed a contract with Island Records. On "Do It," Toni delivers a song that will surely become a break-up anthem for those who are finding it difficult to walk away from an unhealthy relationship. Lyrically, Toni is like the encouraging voice who tells listeners, "He ain't gonna change / If you take him back, it's gon' be the same / Just do what you need to do, do what you need to do."

“We have all been through situations like this when there is really nothing more to say,” Toni Braxton said of her new single. “You know he’s not right and you just need to do what you need to do. There is also an element of hope in the song that after you do what you need to do, things will get better.” Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

And even God don't understand why

You forgave him so many times

He got you back and forth

And 'round and 'round and up and down again

No, you'll never win

You gotta stop pretending

