The world may have moved on to the next wave of Hollywood controversy, but the Braxton family is still grieving the loss of sister Traci. The singer and reality star was reportedly quietly battling cancer for a year and sadly, the 50-year-old succumbed to the illness just two weeks ago. The Braxton Family Values stars have all come forward with messages of mourning and grief as the public showers them with condolences over their tragic loss.

Toni Braxton previously shared a video from Kevin Hart that the comedian sent Traci during her private health battle, and the Grammy winner recently sat down with Tamron Hall to discuss how she and her famous family have been coping.



Todd Williamson / Stringer / Getty Images

"My sister Traci, she loves when it snows and she died that morning, it was actually pouring down snowing," said Toni. "My sister's now a snowflake and her favorite bird was a hummingbird, and I saw a hummingbird the other day, it just kinda flew around me and kind of suspended itself and I was like, 'Traci?'... That made me feel so much better. I felt like she was trying to say hello to me."

"To lose one makes it a little more difficult sometimes," the singer said elsewhere. "I wake up every morning and go, 'Did I dream it? Did I dream it?' And I have to remind myself, no, she's gone, but she's been here with us for fifty years, so I try to relish in that moment and try to smile and be grateful for the time you have."

Toni reminded people to be kind to one another, and despite their sisterly fights, the Braxton women are always there for one another.