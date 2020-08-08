mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toni Braxton Blesses Fans With Infectious New Track "Dance"

Alexander Cole
August 08, 2020 16:05
Image via Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton is back with another single ahead of her new album, "Spell My Name."


Toni Braxton is a legendary songstress at this point as she has sold millions of records worldwide, and continues to produce hits for longtime fans who are looking for some of the nostalgia that feels so good in times like these. Braxton has a brand new album called "Spell My Name" dropping on August 28th and over the past weeks, she has been dropping new singles to support the project. Her latest is called "Dance," and the vibe of the song definitely lives up to its name.

This track is infectious to its core as we get some great piano and synth leads that will make you want to get out of your seat and jam away. If you're a Toni Braxton fan, this is definitely a must-listen, especially with the album just three weeks away.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I found out just the other day
That you were giving it away
I found out just the other day
I ain't tryna make you stay
You told me that you'd never hurt me
Made me believe I was your only

