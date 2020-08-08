Toni Braxton Blesses Fans With Infectious New Track "Dance"

Toni Braxton is a legendary songstress at this point as she has sold millions of records worldwide, and continues to produce hits for longtime fans who are looking for some of the nostalgia that feels so good in times like these. Braxton has a brand new album called "Spell My Name" dropping on August 28th and over the past weeks, she has been dropping new singles to support the project. Her latest is called "Dance," and the vibe of the song definitely lives up to its name.

This track is infectious to its core as we get some great piano and synth leads that will make you want to get out of your seat and jam away. If you're a Toni Braxton fan, this is definitely a must-listen, especially with the album just three weeks away.

Quotable Lyrics:

I found out just the other day

That you were giving it away

I found out just the other day

I ain't tryna make you stay

You told me that you'd never hurt me

Made me believe I was your only