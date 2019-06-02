Tone Stith Shares Vaulted "All I Got" Track

Tone Stith dropped off his Good Company album last year and effectively made an entrance that introduced listeners to an impeccable talent eyeing a degree of longevity. Now the singer, after some months of silence, has appeased fans with a previously-unreleased track to kick off the return of his Tone Tuesdays series, sharing"All I Got," plucked from 2017.

The track follows closely behind Stith's recent reveal of a new project in the works. "Been working on this body of work since January," he tweeted out. "Really since last year, but it all started to form in 2019..and to almost be finished feels amazing!

Quotable Lyrics

Nobody told me that love would be hard

But I’m giving all I got

Girl, when we fight it just tears me apart

‘Cause I’m giving all I got