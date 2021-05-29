Tone Stith Returns With "Like The First Time"

Tone Stith has been a consistent and reliable voice in the R&B game since 2017. While he has yet to follow up with another major release since his 2018 project Good Company with appearances from Swae Lee, Quavo, and Ty Dolla $ign, he's treated fans to a few loose cuts here and there like February's 'FWM" and last year's "Devotion."

He's returned with the sensual selection "Like The First Time," a chill track illustrating his persistence in making sure his lady friend has a pleasing bedroom experience. He harmonizes over a soft "trap n b" beat on the track, utilizing elements of the popularized Southern style of rap while maintaining his signature soulful delivery.

"Like The First Time" is co-written by industry favorite Grammy/Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Tiara Thomas. He's currently working on his first debut project after releasing two shorter projects. “Two EPs has done and now working on the Album Album… life is good,” tweeted the R&B singer.

Check out "Like The First Time" and let us know if you're vibing with it.

Quotable Lyrics

You moved out the city so you ain't too close to home (Home)

Know you into business so you get it on your own (Your own)

I just had to say it so you know (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Every time I hit it's like the first time (First time)



